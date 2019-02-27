See First photo of Buhari’s family after winning reelection

Just a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner of the 2019 presidential election, a photo of the first family has emerged.

The president and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo have since been given certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The president was spotted with his wife, Aisha, his son, Yusuf and his two daughters.

It will be recalled, that the first children were mostly quiet during the campaign period, and the time when the president was accused of being a clone.