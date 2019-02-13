Flying Eagles Crash Out Of AFCON 2019 – See What Nigerians Are Saying

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have crashed out to Mali in the semi finals of the u-20 African Nations cup in Niger Republic after penalty shoot out.

They would now slug it out with who ever loses in the second semi-final clash between South Africa & Senegal for a third place finish.

Reactions:

The flying eagles are Obviously a set of Overage Players ranging between 30 and 40 years, yet they all appear clueless on the pitch, I recommend a complete overhaul of the team, and the coach should be sacked. @PinnickAmaju @thenff @CAF_Online #FlyingEagles #U20AFCON — Mr_Inspire (@mykel_inspire) February 13, 2019

My excuse that playing surface what a disgrace to African football. Anyway good luck to the boys in Poland pray faith pairs us against Mali in 2nd round at WCup.😁 @ProudlyAustin — anthony ade (@walesvilla) February 13, 2019