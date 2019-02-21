For You To Be Rich In Life, Then Run Away From This Category Of Women – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author and lawyer,Bemigho Reno Omokri, has advised men who intend to be happy in life not to go for high maintenance women when they re ready to settle down. The 45-year-old added that one can ‘never’ be rich if one marries any of such women.
He made this known via his twitter handle yesterday, February 19th.
He said:
Dear men,
You may or may not be happy if you marry a high maintenance woman, but one thing is sure, you can NEVER be rich if you marry one. Any woman with high taste and no job or business to feed that high taste is a destroyer sent by satan to destroy your future #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 19, 2019