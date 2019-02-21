Entertainment, Lifestyle

For You To Be Rich In Life, Then Run Away From This Category Of Women – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author and lawyer,Bemigho Reno Omokri, has advised men who intend to be happy in life not to go for high maintenance women when they re ready to settle down. The 45-year-old added that one can ‘never’ be rich if one marries any of such women.

He made this known via his twitter handle yesterday, February 19th.

He said:

You may also like

Omoni Oboli Looks Stunning In A Rare Picture(Photos)

Omoni Oboli Gifts Toyin Abraham A Pot Of Soup – See Her Reaction

”My Wife Is Saucy” – Husband Of Bread Seller Turn Model Reveals Why Their Relationship Is About To Hit The Rock

Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph, Reveals The Identity Of The Lady That Has Been Duping People By Using Her Name

We bet you have never seen Toke Makinwa this beautiful

Harrysongs looking like an ordinary Lagos boy in throwback photo

This photo of Paul Okoye and his twins is everything

Writer Tope Delano drags actor Jigan Baba Oja over this photo of him and Baba Suwe

Yoruba actors visit Baba Suwe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *