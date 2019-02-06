Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Foreigners who intervene in Nigeria, will leave in body bags: Sani blasts El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has come under severe criticisms after his saying foreigners who interfere in the  Nigerian election, will leave in body bags.

El-Rufai’s statement comes days after the federal government warned against foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs after it suspended Walter Onnoghen, the chief justice.

Speaking on NTA’s Tuesday Live programme anchored by renowned broadcaster, Cyril Stober, El-Rufai criticised those who are calling for foreign interference in Nigeria’s affairs.

In his words:

“Those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they would go back in body bags,” he said.

However, Senator Shehu Sani speaking g via Twitter on Tuesday, criticised the governor over the comment. According to the lawmaker, the threat is condemnable and most be taken seriously both by Nigerians are the international communities.

He wrote:

The threat to kill foreigners who ‘interfere’ in Nigeria’s elections is a condemnable act. Nigerians & the Intl community must take this seriously. The sources & plots of violence is now clear. While our mind is set on ballot boxes & votes,their’s is set on bulets,bodybags & coffins.

