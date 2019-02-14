Entertainment, Trending

Former BB Naija House Mate, Cee-C, strikes her best post yet, As She Asks For Valentine Date(photo)

Former BB Naija house mate, Cynthia Nwadiora, officially known and adressed as Cee-C has joined millions across the world celebrating Valentine as she  took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of herself all clad in a red attire which symbolises Valentine.

The beautiful model, lawyer and businesswoman while sharing the picture asked for who would like to be her date. We trust she is just pulling her fans leg as she already has a long list of dates to pick from.

She said:

It’s Valentine’s Day; who wants to be my date?

