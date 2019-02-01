Former BBNaija House Mate, Alex Unusual, Not Only Stun In A Rare Picture, She Also Share Amazing Story About Her Journey(Picture)

Former big brother Nigeria housemte, Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known and addressed as Alex Unusual has been achieving on many fronts since she left the house. Well, like many journey in life, she equally said hers has not been an easy one.
The former housemate who is a multiple land owner took to her Instagram page earlier today to share with her fans how tupsy turvy her journey to the top has been.
Picture:
What she said:
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, all you see is the picture but you know nothing about before the picture. The mood, the struggle, the work. On May 1st 2018, I had media rounds because I just came out of the Bbn house. I was already sad immediately I woke up because I knew next thing was “ ok,this person or that person is Styling you today.” I really just wanted to be the one to pick the cloths. I let them do all their magic on my body and they left. I sneaked into the bathroom, changed and sneaked out for my media rounds. After all the day’s stress, I was so happy I did what I wanted, I put my hand on my chest and had this picture taken with that face saying “ehen, I did it, so what? I pledged to do me always because I knew and was ready to face everyone that was waiting upstairs to scold me for changing my initial outfit. Fast forward to 10 months after. Today I woke up and decided to restyle this top that saved my life the first time I decided to go against the world, wear what I want and actually step out in it. Gaining my freedom was a struggle. I still don’t have it totally from the world but I thank God for sending people that are always ready to let me be Alex unusual and not Alex the celebrity. Behind all you see on the gram is a lot of scattered bits put together. Don’t ever be deceived. It’s not a bed of roses but the unusual girl won’t change till a day after forever . I love you all for loving me for me. I’ll always be the better version of the girl you met from day one. I pledge once again. Somebody please pass me tissue 😭. I’m emosh !!