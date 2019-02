Sen. George Akume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost his fourth-time bid to win the Benue North West Senatorial seat to Rep.

Akume, who contested under APC, lost to House of Representatives member Orker Jev of the PDP.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Professor Nicodemus Agbulu, said Akume polled 115,422 votes, while Jev polled 157,726 votes.

Akume was governor of Benue from 1999 to 2007 and has been a senator since 2007.