Former Governor Of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, Slam President Muhammadu For Goofing At Campaign Rally

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has reacted to the mistake made by President Muhammadu Buhari during his All Progressive Congress(APC)presidential campaign rally in Ekiti earlier today. Buhari had while addressing the teeming crowd mistakenly said he assumed ofice in 2005 instead of 2015.
Fayose while reacting, slammed the President saying that he needs to go home and rest.
What he said:
A man could not even remember when he assumed office. He said in Ekiti today that he assumed office in 2005. Yet, they still want him to continue as President. Must they ruin Nigeria just to promote their personal interests?
Why can't they just allow this man to go home and rest?
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 5, 2019