Politics, Trending

Former Governor Of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, Slam President Muhammadu For Goofing At Campaign Rally

Image result for fayose and buhari

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has reacted to the mistake made by President Muhammadu Buhari during his All Progressive Congress(APC)presidential campaign rally in Ekiti earlier today. Buhari had while addressing the teeming crowd mistakenly said he assumed ofice in 2005 instead of 2015.

Fayose while reacting, slammed the President saying that he needs to go home and rest.

What he said:

