FreeBusForDemocracy: Former Aide To Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Said Their Would Be Free Transport For Electorates On Saturday – See Condition Needed To Be On The Bus

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that he would provide free transport service to Nigerians on Saturday 23rd of February in order to participate in the much anticipated 2019 presidential election.

Reno Omokri who made this known via his Twitter handle said this would be done irrespective of who you intend to vote for. He added that all that is required to be on the bus is a valid PVC.

What he said:

1-I read on my TL many Nigerians who say they traveled to vote and were frustrated by the postponement and cant afford to travel again. God willing, I‘ll provide buses to and fro 4 of the geopolitical zones for such people IRRESPECTIVE of how you intend to vote #BusesForDemocracy — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2019

2-It is the intention of President @MBuhari, in instigating the postponement, to frustrate voters and cause a low voter turnout. We must not allow that to happen. I call on other wealthy Nigerians to help facilitate a high turnout by providing #BusesForDemocracy to ALL Nigerians — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2019

3-God willing, I‘ll provide modalities/logistics for the buses. I wish I was rich enough to provide buses to and from all the geopolitical zones, but for now my pocket can only afford 4 zones. But if you can help, please do something. Frustrate the frustraters #BusesForDemocracy — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2019

4-I urge my Nigerian brothers and sisters who wasted money to travel and were frustrated by the postponement, not to lose heart. Watch this space on Wednesday for details of the free buses. I beg you, for the love of Nigeria, please make plans to return to vote #BusesForDemocracy — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2019

5-This is not about PDP or APC. This is about Nigeria. The buses I provide will be for any Nigerian citizen with a valid voter card. I am prepared to even ferry passengers in these buses even if they will all vote for @MBuhari. No one should frustrate voters #BusesForDemocracy — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2019