#FreeBusForDemocracy: Former Aide To Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Said Their Would Be Free Transport For Electorates On Saturday – See Condition Needed To Be On The Bus

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that he would provide free transport service to Nigerians on Saturday 23rd of February in order to participate in the much anticipated 2019 presidential election.

Reno Omokri who made this known via his Twitter handle said this would be done irrespective of who you intend to vote for. He added that all that is required to be on the bus is a valid PVC.

What he said:

 

