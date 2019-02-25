Fresh!!! Buhari narrowly beats Atiku in Nasarawa

There’s no doubt that the 2019 presidential election was a battle between Muhammad Buhari, incumbent president and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

As results continue to pour in, Nigerians can’t wait to hear the final verdict of #NigeriaDecides2019.

Meanwhile, the incumbent president has beaten Atiku of the PDP, narrowly in Nasarawa State – With the result announced by Collating Officer Prof. Nwakwo A, APC polled 289,903 while PDP got 283,847

Other parties like AAC got 75, ADC scored 339, ADP scored 107 and SDP got 359.

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,509,481

Total No: of Accredited: 613,720

Total Votes Cast: 599,399

Total Valid Votes: 580,778

Rejected Votes: 18,621