Politics, Trending

Fresh!!! Buhari narrowly beats Atiku in Nasarawa

There’s no doubt that the 2019 presidential election was a battle between Muhammad Buhari, incumbent president and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

As  results continue to pour in, Nigerians can’t wait to hear the final verdict of #NigeriaDecides2019.

Meanwhile, the incumbent president has beaten Atiku of the PDP, narrowly in Nasarawa State – With the result announced by Collating Officer Prof. Nwakwo A, APC polled 289,903 while PDP got 283,847

Other parties like AAC got 75, ADC scored 339, ADP scored 107 and SDP got 359.

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,509,481
Total No: of Accredited: 613,720
Total Votes Cast: 599,399
Total Valid Votes: 580,778
Rejected Votes: 18,621

You may also like

”I Need To Register My Own Political Party” – Yemi Alade

I Would Soon Win An Oscar – Omotola

”It Doesn’t Matter How Slow You Go, As Long As You Don’t Stop” – Regina Daniels Say As She Relaxes On A Jet Rocking A Military Fatigue

Just In: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos

#Nigeria Decides: Red Cap Bows of the Red Chamber

Food and Lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie welcomes second child

Nigeria Decides: Atiku Retains Lead in Yola, Adamawa

INEC Declares Ifeanyi Ubah Winner of Anambra South.

This video of Nigerian soldiers dancing ‘Zanku’ will make your day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *