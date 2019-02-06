Politics, Trending

Ganduje orders shutdown of Kano stadiums, before Atiku’s campaign rally, Ben Bruce fumes

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has reacted to reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has ordered the immediate closure of the two major stadiums in the state for renovation.

The order was reportedly given by the governor on Tuesday, just as Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is preparing for his campaign rally in the state in February 10.

TheCable, however reports that A government official told it that the shutdown of the two stadiums – Sani Abacha Stadium situated at Kofar Mata and Kano Pillars Stadium at Sabon Gari – was intended to frustrate the campaign rally of  PDP.

Although spokesman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Abatti Sabo revealed that the shutdown of the stadiums was for renovation purposes only – Ahead of the 2019-2020 Nigeria Premier League.

“As far as I am concerned, this directive doesn’t have a political undertone. The state government was advised to renovate the stadium, ahead of the NPL season.

“The government had now heeded to the advice and ordered for the commencement of the project in order to have smooth conduct of the league. As you can see, the facility is in need of repair and the government has now answered the call for its renovation.”

In his reaction, the senator representing Bayelsa East expressed his disappointment over the shutdown of the stadium, which was used by Ptesident Muhammadu Buhari for his reelection campaign last week.

Speaking via Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Bruce wrote:

I‘m disappointed in Kano’s Government for closing the Sani Abacha stadium on the excuse of renovation. It is a further shame that Buhari watches this. A leader does what is right, not what is easy. We must stop thinking about the next election and think of the next generation.

You may also like

The Moment Teni Dances ‘Zanku’ After Being Interviewed By A Team Who Flew In From London And South Africa(Video)

Wole Soyinka Blows Hot, Fires Heavy Shots At Judiciary And Buhari Wasn’t Left Out

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th February

If Atiku And His Master, Obasanjo, Can Explain To Nigerians How Millions Of Dollars Disappered Under The PTDF Scheme During Their Tenue, Then Nigerians Can Vote For PDP – Tinubu

Accepted, Even If He Said 1999. We love Him And February 16 We Will Vote Him – Nigerians Say As They Knock Fayose For Calling Out Buhari Over A Campaign Error

Former Governor Of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, Slam President Muhammadu For Goofing At Campaign Rally

What Davido Said After Atiku Pronounced Him As The Best Musician Is A Must Read(Video)

Under Buhari, life is short and Brutish

Check Out Cossy Orjiakor’s Epic Response To Denrele’s For Flirting With Her Boobs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *