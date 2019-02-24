Georgina Onuoha comes for CNN over presidential election

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has slammed CNN for its failure to cover the presidential elections that took place yesterday.
The US-based actress asked why the network refused to cover the election seeing as many were killed while trying to vote.
Read her post below;
CNN why are you guys not covering the elections in Nigeria where innocent citizens trying to exercise their civic rights are be gunned down? Nigeria 🇳🇬 is the biggest democracy in Africa with almost 200 million people, yet you guys have no decorum and are only interested in Valenzuela. It’s a shame. Is it because we are Africans? Or you have selected democracies you cover? This is morally wrong. @cnn @cnnpolitics