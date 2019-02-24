Entertainment

Georgina Onuoha comes for CNN over presidential election

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has slammed CNN for its failure to cover the presidential elections that took place yesterday.

The US-based actress asked why the network refused to cover the election seeing as many were killed while trying to vote.

Read her post below;

CNN why are you guys not covering the elections in Nigeria where innocent citizens trying to exercise their civic rights are be gunned down? Nigeria 🇳🇬 is the biggest democracy in Africa with almost 200 million people, yet you guys have no decorum and are only interested in Valenzuela. It’s a shame. Is it because we are Africans? Or you have selected democracies you cover? This is morally wrong. @cnn @cnnpolitics

