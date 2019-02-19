Ghanaian men treat women like slaves – Mzbel

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has made her stance on marriage known.

According to Mzbel who was born Nana Akua Amoahhas, she has no plans of getting married as even Ghanaian men treat their women like slaves.

Mzbel made this known during an interview with Attractive Mustapha on Attractive TV, saying a lot of people preach to women that they must be submissive to their husbands and since she is not ready to follow that doctrine and does not even believe in the Bible, she will not be getting married.

Mzbel continued saying she cannot keep telling her husband everything she passes through, as well as seek permission before she can go out to make her hair, party, and club.

The singer concluded saying all of that is too much drama for her as she enjoys being her own boss and can have sex whenever she feels like i.