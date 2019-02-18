Give Inec chairman, same second chance you give your favourite English or Spanish league clubs, when they’re thrashed

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has urged Nigerians to give the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, a second chance.

Nigerians haven’t spared the electoral chairman their wrath, since Saturday, after he suddenly postponed the February 16th elections, just hours to commencement of the polls.

Asking Nigerians to tamper justice with mercy, Senator Sani said Nigerians should treat Prof Mahmood, how they treat their favourite English or Spanish clubs, when an opponent thrashes them.

Speaking via twitter on Monday, he wrote;

You can throw rotten eggs and rotten tomatoes at the INEC chair out of anger,but don’t throw Spears or arrows at him because of the postponement. Give him the second chance you used to give your English Premier league or Spanish clubs whenever they are thrashed