Politics, Trending

Give Inec chairman, same second chance you give your favourite English or Spanish league clubs, when they’re thrashed

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has urged Nigerians to give the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, a second chance.

Nigerians haven’t spared the electoral chairman their wrath, since Saturday, after he suddenly postponed the February 16th elections, just hours to commencement of the polls.

Asking Nigerians to tamper justice with mercy, Senator Sani said Nigerians should treat Prof Mahmood, how they treat their favourite English or Spanish clubs, when an opponent thrashes them.

Speaking via twitter on Monday, he wrote;

You can throw rotten eggs and rotten tomatoes at the INEC chair out of anger,but don’t throw Spears or arrows at him because of the postponement. Give him the second chance you used to give your English Premier league or Spanish clubs whenever they are thrashed

You may also like

YouTube Ranks Union Bank’s Enabling Success Commercial Most Watched Nigerian Ad of 2018

Breaking!!! Buhari, Tinubu,Osinbajo, Some APC governors in crucial national caucus meeting

Nigeria is a f**king scary – Simi cries out

He spent over 60 days in prison because he spoke truth to power – Fani-Kayode says as he celebrates Deji Adeyanju’s bail

Just In: Deji Adeyanji granted bail

Watch!!! Buhari’s apology to Nigerians who travelled from various parts because of elections

PDP ‘dopey’ spokesperson now very obsesses with Amina Zakari – presidency

Why I can’t celebrate even my birthday until after elections – Ben Bruce

So Sad!!! Nollywood Actress Reveals How Her Friend Was Killed By A Church Member She Helped

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *