Politics, Trending

Go out and vote, I have called off election boycott – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kano has called off the proposed election boycott.

Kanu, who had ordered his people to boycott the 2019 presidential election holding on Saturday, 16th February has now ordered them to participate.

According to him, he called off the election boycott in all Eastern part of Nigeria, because all their preconditions have been met, signed, sealed and delivered.

He said;

Having confirmed this evening that all our preconditions and terms have been met, signed, sealed and delivered; I hereby call-off the election boycott across Biafraland on Feb. 16, 2019. I dedicate this historic victory to the formidable #IPOB family worldwide.

