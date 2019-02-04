‘God Take Him Time When Him Create Me Sha’ Davido Says As He Step Out Looking ‘All Sweet’

Nigerian music sensation, David Adedeji Adeleke, simply known and addressed as Davido is currently living his dreams. The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner began the new year by selling out the O2 arena, London, during his concert last week.

The father of two who loves to dress heavy took to his twitter handle today to share with his fans an impressive outfit before going on to gush about himself.

What he said:

God take him time when him create me sha …😛 pic.twitter.com/6yApi8bUI9 — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 4, 2019

