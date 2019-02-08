‘God Will Give You A Beautiful Baby Girl This Year’ – Nollywood Actor Wishes Tiwa And Wizkid

Musical sensation, Wizkid, and his self claimed ‘bestie’ Tiwa Savage, recently serve us with another peppered stew when the duo were caught all loved up at a mall a day after Tiwa’s birthday. While they keep throwing fans in the dark over the status of their relationship, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has wished them a happy union.
The actor while taking to his Instagram page also wished the duo a baby girl before end of 2019.
What he said:
View this post on Instagram
@wizkidayo Forget about HATERS, God will give you a beautiful BABY girl this year…🙈🙈 I don't care what HATERS say about you, what's their business?⚽ But one thing I'm sure of is that, God knows how much you've prayed and fasted for a bouncing baby girl,🔥 and this year, after the "STEW", God will provide the "EBA" too…😁 Also, lets celebrate my sister @tiwasavage She just celebrated her birthday,🎂 God will give you a baby girl as birthday present, 🎁 don't worry sister, whenever you find your prince charming in FUTURE, just remind God of His promise,🔥 but if that prince charming is already a STAR in the sky of your beautiful heart,😍 smiling and also expecting a KID from God, then it will be a BABY girl.🙈 I pray for every woman waiting on God for a CHILD, in few months time, God will open your womb miraculously and give you a bouncing baby GIRL.💎