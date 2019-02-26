Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe gets N10m from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi

A new report confirms that Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi has given veteran comic Baba Suwe the sum of N10 Million for his treatment abroad.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi made this known recently.

Recall Baba Suwe came out a few days ago to reveal that he has for a while been battling with Chronic Diabetes and is in need of funds for his treatment.

Sharing the good news, Fabiyi wrote;

“BREAKING NEWS: BABA SUWE TREATMENT ABROAD:

Yesterday Sunday, 24th Feb, 2019 Mayor Gbenga Adewusi @bayowagbengaadewusiswagatv visited Baba Suwe on his hospital bed and having been briefed of the current situation, he initiated a SOS to Rev. (Mrs.) Esther

Ajayi @love_of_christ_generation through Bro Biodun Paseda @abbeyway27 to see where the philantrophist can help Baba Suwe.

Immediately she offered to support with TEN MILLION NAIRA(10million naira) and his flight ticket to support whatever Baba Suwe had gathered in order to get thorough medical assistance quickly. She spoke to Baba Suwe and offered him prayers.

And early this Monday morning, she fulfilled her promise(Shai! some rich people don’t know Monday oh 🙈. No Monday excuse, wawu!).

My sense of humour though 😂😂😂. On behalf of Baba Suwe, his family, fans and colleagues, we say a big thank to our mother, Rev. Esther Ajayi for her USUAL KINDNESS, may you never fall. This will go a long way.

We shall loose no time to facilitate the trip abroad at the instance of Medical experts in LUTH working tenaciously on getting Baba Suwe a huge recovery to enable him fly for that long haul with little or no risk.

Many thanks and God bless.

Yomi Fabiyi

For: BABA SUWE & KOLA OLOOTU.

25/02/2019”