Gov Ajimobi Defeated in Oyo South Senatorial District

Dr Muhammed Kola Balogun has crushed the plan of Gov Ajimobi to become a Senator in the 9th Senate. Balogun who contested on the Peoples Democratic Party PDP defeated Gov. Ajimobi of the All Progressive Congress APC by over 10,000 polls.

Professor Wole Akinsola, a former Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, declared the results Monday morning at the Agodi gate, headquarters of Ibadan North Local Government Area, which served as the collation centre for the district.

Dr Kola Balogun, a former Commissioner for Commerce and Cooperatives in Oyo state scored a total of 105,720 votes to defeat Ajimobi who secured 92,218.

Dr Kola Balogun will now be representing Oyo South Senatorial District consisting of in the 9th Senate Ibadan North, Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-East, Ibadan North-East, Ibarapa North and Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central, Ibadan South-West and Ido local government areas.

