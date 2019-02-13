Has Reno Omokri Just Confirmed That Tinubu Is Now With PDP???

A former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would very well look after the National leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he openly defects to the opposition party.
This comes after a picture wherein the APC National Leader was spotted with PDP members yesterday.
He said:
Dear @AsiwajuTinubu
I noticed you took pictures yesterday with @OfficialPDPNig members wearing @Atiku ankara. Today you failed to turn up for APC Grand Rally . The subliminal message is clear. We‘ll look after you.
RETWEET if you know #APCIsExpiredMilkhttps://t.co/EDqQ0PUuQA
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 13, 2019