”Has Saraki Really Lost Weight???” -See What Nigerians Are Saying About His First Public Appearance After His Re-election Suffered Setback(Photo)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made his first public appearance today after losing his bid to get re-election to the National Assembly. He was at the press conference addressed by Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, where the former Vice President rejected the result declared by INEC which ushered in President Muhammadu Buhari.

His appearance at the Political gathering has got Nigerians saying he has lost weight within just a few days of losing the Senatorial election.

Reactions:

wait! wait!! wait!!!..Did he detox? — Babatunde Adegbesan (@Beepluz) February 27, 2019

Long neck within how many days — OMOBALO (@JAMOLABALO) February 27, 2019

lol..😂😂😂😅 just 3days he don thin! Ya eye go clear lol — CitizensAlert✳️ (@TeamNGN) February 27, 2019

