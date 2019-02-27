Politics, Trending

”Has Saraki Really Lost Weight???” -See What Nigerians Are Saying About His First Public Appearance After His Re-election Suffered Setback(Photo)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made his first public appearance today after losing his bid to get re-election to the National Assembly. He was at the press conference addressed by Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, where the former Vice President rejected the result declared by INEC which ushered in President Muhammadu Buhari.

His appearance at the Political gathering has got Nigerians saying he has lost weight within just a few days of losing the Senatorial election.

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

See First photo of Buhari’s family after winning reelection

African leaders hail Buhari on winning reelection bid

2019 Presidential Election: Tinubu Celebrates Buahri’s Victory [Watch Video]

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: “Majority of The Nation is in Mourning Mode” – Ben Murray Bruce

Twist of Fate: No Candidate, But Victorious – APC Ease to Victory in Bauchi

Two of the biggest scams in the world, revealed

Stop asking Atiku to congratulate the robber who robbed him – Omokri

40 top delegates at Future Banking Tech West Africa Summit

#NowThatBuhariHasWon: Nigerians reel out everything they expect in the next four years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *