Politics, Trending

Has Tinubu Just Confirmed That Trucks Loaded With Cash Entered His House??? – See What He Said

National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress has said that he is free to spend his money as he likes. His reaction was as a result of the news making round that trucks loaded with cash were sighted entering his Bourdillon home.

He added that he is neither a government contractor nor work with any government parastatal and as such not answerable to anybody.

Tinubu made this known today when quizzed by Journalists about pictures circulating showing trucks loaded with cash entering in his house on the eve of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

 

