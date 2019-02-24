Entertainment

He hates when I act sexy – Tonto Dikeh and son King step out in style

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is a whole different mood on her own.

the stunning mum of one recently took to her IG to share beautiful photos of herself and her son as they stepped out for an event.

Rocking a tube dress, the mom of one revealed her son hates it when she tried to act sexy. She captioned their video;

King hates when I act sexy or he doesn’t want other people seeing my sexy acts because it’s every time I want to show this Shape constructed by @grandvillemedlaser he will just give me bags to carry.
Smh mstsheww

No

