‘He might end up becoming senate president’ Nigerians reacts to Melaye’s victory

Senator Dino Melaye has won his reelection bid to represent Kogi West at the National Assembly (senate), after collation of Saturday’s national assembly results in the state.

Melaye thrashed Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with well over 20,000 votes. The results were announced early on Monday by Emmanuel Bala, returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the election in Kogi state.

Melaye, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP polled a total of 85, 395 votes while APC’s Adeyemi, scored 66, 901 votes.

Melaye, who is popular for his theatrics has stirred reactions among Nigerians upon his victory. Many have taken to social media to react.

We took a look at Twitter and here’s what we found

LMFAOoooooo… If Dino Melaye ever becomes Senate President, I will pay to attend every plenary. 😂😂😂 — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) February 25, 2019

A quick take on Dino Melaye. Believe it or not, he is loved by his constituency, who in contrast don’t exactly like the governor. This is from @alphareach ‘s engagements with the voters. Despite his shenanigans and gimmicks, he remains popular where it matters #Omojuwa10Takes — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2019

The next thing you would see Dino Melaye as Senate President! This is Nigeria where anything can happen and nothing surprises one any more 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 25, 2019

Now that the Dancing Senator is not going back to the Senate, who will be dancing to Dino Melaye's music in the red chamber? — The Future Leader 🇳🇬 (@Future_Leader) February 25, 2019