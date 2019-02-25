Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

‘He might end up becoming senate president’ Nigerians reacts to Melaye’s victory

Senator Dino Melaye has won his reelection bid to represent Kogi West at the National Assembly (senate), after collation of Saturday’s national assembly results in the state.

Melaye thrashed Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with well over 20,000 votes. The results were announced early on Monday by Emmanuel Bala, returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the election in Kogi state.

Melaye, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP polled a total of 85, 395 votes while APC’s Adeyemi, scored 66, 901 votes.

Melaye, who is popular for his theatrics has stirred reactions among Nigerians upon his victory. Many have taken to social media to react.

We took a look at Twitter and here’s what we found

 

 

You may also like

2019 Elections: Corp Member Said She Didn’t Die, Pens Lovely message For Her ”Savior”

#Nigeria Decides: Ekweremadu Returns to the Red Chamber

Presidency mocks Saraki over defeat at the polls

Checkout some of the looks from the 2019 Oscars red carpet

”The God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi” – Reno Omokri

#NigeriaDecides: You better think again, if you think Saraki has lost

”Our Party Leaders Didn’t Do Well In South West” – Buhari’s Aide

Rochas Okorocha allegedly threatening to execute Imo returning officer if…

#Nigeria Decides: “A Case of Bush meat Catching the Hunter” – Watch Video of Police Officer Arrested by Civilians in Bayelsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *