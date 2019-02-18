He spent over 60 days in prison because he spoke truth to power – Fani-Kayode says as he celebrates Deji Adeyanju’s bail

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode can’t hide his excitement as he celebrates the bail, of activist Deji Adeyanju from prison.

Adeyanju was granted bail on Monday morning, after being in prison since December 13th. According to Fani-Kayode, Adeyanju spent over 60 days in a Kano prison simply because be spoke truth to power.

Speaking via his twitter handle on Monday, Fani Kayode said he was very proud of the activist, while he praised God for the bail granted Adeyanju.

He wrote:

Great news that Adeyanju Deji has been granted bail after spending over 60 days in a Kano prison simply because he spoke truth to power. We give thanks to God. I am so proud of this deeply courageous and inspiring young man. Head bloodied but not bowed! Well done aburo!