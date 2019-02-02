Politics, Trending

Helicopter crash: Even though we are in different parties, we are happy Osinbajo is safe – Fayose, Ben Bruce

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose and lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce have thanked God for the life of vice president Yemi Osinbajo after he escaped unhurt in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Both speaking via their Twitter handles on Saturday, they expressed their happiness about the safety of the vice president and his crew members, noting that humanity comes before political different differences.
Fayose wrote:

I rejoice with VP Yemi Osinbajo and thank God for keeping him alive today. I wish him quick recovery from whatever minor injuries he could have sustained in the crash.
For me, sanctity of life goes beyond politics and I pray that God will continue to safeguard his life.

Ben Bruce wrote:

So glad VP Yemi @ProfOsinbajo is safe. I wish him well and want him to stay alive so we can all work together as patriots to get this nation on the road to greatness. We may be in different parties and support different candidates, but he is first and foremost a human being.

