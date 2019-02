Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to react to the publication by an online media firm ”Instantvibeng” that the actress is currently on vacation in Dubai with new bae. The new bae according to the online firm is her ex-husband’s boy.

Tonto Dikeh while reacting has called the news the ”most stupid of all” and also told the supposed bae,@freshdollarsign, not to say anything.

What she said: