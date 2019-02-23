Here is the advise Davido just gave to Nigerians today being election day

Nigerian singer Davido, who has always been vocal about politics in the country has advised fellow Nigerians on what to do today being election day.
Taking to his social media page, advised everyone to go out and vote.
See his tweets:
Showtime!!! Everyone go out and vote!!! Be safe! Be vigilant! They can’t do anything to you ! Your vote is all the power you need!
Everyone go out! A lot of units stared late but as far as you're in the queue before 2pm they can't tell you anything! Your vote go count! Whether na 10pm them ready! All man must vote!
— Davido (@iam_Davido) February 23, 2019