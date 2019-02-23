Entertainment

Here is the advise Davido just gave to Nigerians today being election day

Nigerian singer Davido, who has always been vocal about politics in the country has advised fellow Nigerians on what to do today being election day.

Taking to his social media page, advised everyone to go out and vote.

See his tweets:

Showtime!!! Everyone go out and vote!!! Be safe! Be vigilant! They can’t do anything to you ! Your vote is all the power you need!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
 

You may also like

Banky W birthday message to wife Adesua Etomi sis all you want to read

Baba Suwe admitted to Luth

I have lost two relationship because of acting – Ella Mensah

#NigeriaDecides#:Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Reports Happening Around Her Polling Unit

Why I Started Discussing Sex With My Daughter At Age Six – Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola.

See How Mercy Aigbe Reacted After She Learnt That Naira Became 184 To Dollar, A Day To The Elections

All You Need To Know About Tomorrow’s Elections – Kehinde Bankole

Breaking!!! R Kelly Facing Up To 7 Years Imprisonment Over Rape Case

Kehinde Bankole, Shares Lovely Photo of Herself and Her Twin Sister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *