Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After A Retired Air Vice Marshal Bagged 7 Years Imprisonment For Money Laundering

A Federal high court sitting in Abuja today, 28th of February, sentenced a retired Air Vice Marshal, Tony Omenyi, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering act, He was said to have received the money, N136 million, as a kickback from a contractor who worked with the Nigerian Air Force.

Following the judgment, Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to laud the anti-corruption crusade of the current administration saying this is just the beginning.

Reactions:

 

