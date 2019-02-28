Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After A Retired Air Vice Marshal Bagged 7 Years Imprisonment For Money Laundering

A Federal high court sitting in Abuja today, 28th of February, sentenced a retired Air Vice Marshal, Tony Omenyi, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering act, He was said to have received the money, N136 million, as a kickback from a contractor who worked with the Nigerian Air Force.

Following the judgment, Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to laud the anti-corruption crusade of the current administration saying this is just the beginning.

Reactions:

Please let’s sustain this development..Our country must b as sanitised as d UK — Abdullah (@abdullahitemit3) February 28, 2019

This is “NEXT LEVEL” job done — Abdul Gaffar Blessing (@Atomblessing001) February 28, 2019

Welcome to next level. Looter, judgement day has come. — KAYODE Olanrewaju (@kyode5) February 28, 2019

Justice served ! Well done @officialEFCC and Nigeria Judiciaries. — TransparencyAdhoc (@TranspAdhoc) February 28, 2019

What about the money? Are they collect it — ola (@SanniFatai12) February 28, 2019

