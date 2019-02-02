Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After Ethiopians Dominated The Lagos City Marathon Race Today

The fourth edition of the Lagos city marathon race has ended with the duo of Suntayahu Legese and Dinke Meseret emerging victorious in the male and female categories respectively. They duo are also of Ethiopian national.

Nigeria’s Sunday Manasa only finished in sixth place as the country’s best male performer.

The female category also saw Deborah Pam finished as Nigeria’s best performer in sixth position.

Nigerians have as result of this been on social media reacting.

Their reactions:

"@NejeebBello: I'm just getting to 15km and I hear the #LagosCityMarathon has been won. 😑 How do you allow someone from Ethiopia called Sintayehu Legese compete with regular humans. The surname is literally pronounced LEG EASE! 😂😂😂#Ojoro #LagosMarathon #RunLagos pic.twitter.com/k02rKbYSCG — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 2, 2019

You saw a kenyan amongst you in the #LagosCityMarathon and you still went ahead to compete. What were you thinking?

You were thinking what?

Were you thinking? What!

Thinking what were you? — Feranmicharless (@Feranmicharles1) February 2, 2019