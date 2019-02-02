Entertainment, Sports, Trending

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After Ethiopians Dominated The Lagos City Marathon Race Today

The fourth edition of the Lagos city marathon race has ended with the duo of Suntayahu Legese  and Dinke Meseret emerging victorious in the male and female categories respectively. They duo are also of Ethiopian national.

Nigeria’s Sunday Manasa only finished in sixth place as the country’s best male performer.

The female category also saw Deborah Pam finished as Nigeria’s best performer in sixth position.

Nigerians have as result of this been on social media reacting.

Their reactions:

