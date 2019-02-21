Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After News Broke Out That Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Has Resigned

Nigerians have been reacting to the now trending gist that vice president Yemi Osinbjo has resigned his position as the number two citizen of the country following allegations of marginalization from the government. He was said to have been angry that he didn’t receive an invitation to the security meeting which held yesterday, February 20th.

However, the federal government has come out to debunk such claim as untrue and said Yemi Osinbajo is still the vice president of the country.

Osibanjo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, also said the vice president would not have resigned over the non-invitation to Wednesday’s security meeting, as he couldn’t be part of it all the time.

Reactions:

It’s sad to see how the erudite @ProfOsinbajo Prof Osinbajo is being treated by the tribal government of Buhari and APC. It’s just a shame!! — Chinemerem (@Chisq4impact) February 21, 2019

You should resign now. How can a country hold a security council meeting without the VP involved? They found it worthwhile to invite northern governors? Osinbajo, wake up and atikulate before it becomes too late. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain — Ichie Emmanuel Ogb (@IchieOgb) February 21, 2019