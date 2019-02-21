Politics, Trending

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After News Broke Out That Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Has Resigned

Nigerians have been reacting to the now trending gist that vice president Yemi Osinbjo has resigned his position as the number two citizen of the country following allegations of marginalization from the government. He was said to have been angry that he didn’t receive an invitation to the security meeting which held yesterday, February 20th.

However, the federal government has come out to debunk such claim as untrue and said Yemi Osinbajo is still the vice president of the country.

Osibanjo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, also said the vice president would not have resigned over the non-invitation to Wednesday’s security meeting, as he couldn’t be part of it all the time.

Reactions:

 

