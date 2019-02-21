Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After Tiwa Savage Said Wizkid Inspires Her

Following Tiwa Savage’s tweet today, February 20th, at her rumoured lover, Wizkid, social media have been in serious frenzy. The message which read ” @ wizkidayo you inspire me so much” is Tiwa’s first message on the social media scene having been away for quite a while.

Reactions:

aww!! We are happy the Chemistry is still 🔥!! Wizkid x Tiwa savage!!

— Ask For My Name! (@MisterFreebiez) February 21, 2019