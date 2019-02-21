Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After Tiwa Savage Said Wizkid Inspires Her

Following Tiwa Savage’s tweet today, February 20th, at her rumoured lover, Wizkid, social media have been in serious frenzy. The message which read ” @ wizkidayo you inspire me so much” is Tiwa’s first message on the social media scene having been away for quite a while.
Reactions:
aww!! We are happy the Chemistry is still 🔥!! Wizkid x Tiwa savage!!
— Ask For My Name! (@MisterFreebiez) February 21, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Sister Tiwa Entertains Wizkid= Stew😍😍😍
— GanjaPlanter° (@ISamcyn) February 21, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
After being low key for some weeks, una two dun come again to grab the headlines on SM, abi? If he inspires you, call him & tell him privately. Thank you Aunty Tiwa.
— Freshy Adeyemi (@Adefreshy) February 21, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js