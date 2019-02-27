Politics, Trending

2019 Presidential Election: ‘We will strive to strengthen our unity’ – President Muhammadu Buhari

Image result for buhari

President Muhammadu has taken to his Twitter handle to thank Nigerians for voting massively for him following the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) that he is the winner of the February 23rd Presidential elections.

He was declared winner having scored 15,191,847 votes as against his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who scored 11,262,978.

He said:

