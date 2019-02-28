Politics, Trending

Here Is Why Akpabio Lost The Senatorial Election – Oshiomole

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomole, has said that Senator Godswill Akpabio lost his Senate re-election bid simply because the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), rigged the elections which took place last Saturday.

Oshiomole who made this revelation while fielding questions from journalists today, February 28th,   at the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja said INEC has been petitioned and is expected to look into it.

Akpabio was a former PDP member before defecting to APC recently.

 

 

