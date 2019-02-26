Here Is Why PDP Want Results From Borno, Yobe, Zamfara and Nasarawa Canceled

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) must stop the ongoing result declaration and also cancel the results from Borno, Yobe, Zamfara and Nasarawa. The main opposition also said that the election umpire needs to fix a new date for elections in these aforementioned states.

Kabiru Taminu Turaki, Deputy Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign, made this call while addressing newsmen in Abuja today. He cited that his reason for such call is because the Smart Card Readers which were used in these states, were reconfigured in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.