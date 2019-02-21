Entertainment

Here’s the only way to ‘officially’ be in a relationship with Mayorkun


When it comes to relationships, what works for one, might not work for another, and the reason one gets into a relationship may be the reason, another may never.

So for Nigerian musician Mayorkun, who recently released a new hot single, ‘hustlers’ anthem’, its his hatred for zodiac/star sign.

For the artiste, taking to his twitter handle on Thursday evening, he says, if you hate zodiac signs as much as he does, you’re officially in a relationship with him.

His words: If you hate zodiac/star signs as much as iDo, we are officially in a relationship 😂♥️

