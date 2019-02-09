Uncategorized

Here’s what Moghalu has to say about Soyinka’s endorsement

Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu, has expressed total joy at the endorsement of his presidential candidature by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, made this known, in a statement on Saturday, while describing the endorsement as ‘humbling’.
See full statement below

“Our party – the Young Progressives Party – and I, salute the courage and the good judgment of the Nobel Laureate and icon of democratic struggle in Nigeria,” he said.

“Working with Nigerians from all parts of the country, including our women and youth, we will transform our country from division to unity; we will create jobs and foster prosperity; and we will restore respect for Nigeria in the world,” the presidential candidate also stated.

Moghalu’s endorsement was announced on Friday, by the renowned writer -According to Soyinka, the decision of his Citizen Forum to support Moghalu, is only because he(Moghalu) is the most qualified of all the presidential candidates running the elections that will hold in exactly one week from today.

“As Soyinka and the Citizen Forum have ended their search for a consensus candidate to lead the country in a new direction, I appeal to other Nigerians desirous of a new dawn, ushered by a competent and visionary leadership to also consider ending theirs with my candidacy.

“We all should now approach the ballot with a single purpose of defeating the recycled old politicians,” Mr Moghalu said.

You may also like

El-Rufai back peddles on ‘body bag’ statement

Nothing to sneeze at!!! El-Rufai spoke strongly in defence of national interest – presidency on ‘body bag’ statement

Interveners will leave in body bags: El Rufai clarifies stance, says only patriots will say what he said

El-Rufai a man who speaks carelessly when off his medications, Nigerians come at governor

Foreigners who intervene in Nigeria, will leave in body bags: Sani blasts El-Rufai

#NigeriaDecides#: Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Out Their Mind Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th February

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

‘Mr. “Integrity”, The Anti Corruption Messiah, Just Raised The Hand Of Ganduje of Kano, A Man Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes.’ – Nigerians React As Buhari Endorsed Ganjure’s Candidacy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *