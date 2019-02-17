Here’s what the world is saying about Empire’s Jossie Smollett paying to be attacked

The internet has been abuzz with reactions to reports that Jossie Smollett, may have been responsible for the homophobic attack on him last January.

According to new police report, the Empire star, was said to have paid two Nigerian brothers, to carry out the alleged attack on him.

The statement by the Chicago police further reveals that the Nigerian brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo were extras on Fox TV’s ‘Empire’ – With one of them, being g Smollett’s personal trainer.

Since the police revelation, reactions have continued to trail the report, that Smollett had really paid those men to carry out the January attack in him – Eventhough he had claimed that they were white men, who pushed him, poured a chemical substance on him then put a rope on his neck. An incident, he says has changed him forever.

Very disappointed in the fact that Jussie Smollett is an ACTOR, and he didn't think it would be better to hire 2 WHITE guys to play his attackers? It all boils down to bad casting, bad acting, and bad writing…..that's Hollywood Y'all 😎#JussieSmollettHoax — JustJoshDamnit (@njhunt02) February 17, 2019

I wouldn’t mind the Jussie Smollett story too much… but the fact he said he fought these two absolute tanks off after being drilled in the face is the most laughable part of it all. #JussieSmollettHoax pic.twitter.com/oJL7CR59CW — Dominic fox (@TheraplateFox) February 17, 2019

This Jussie Smollett situation is demonstrating that we need to have a very serious conversation about how toxic it is that victimhood is now a powerful currency in this country. It’s extremely pernicious. — Chidike Okeem (@VOICEOFCHID) February 17, 2019

Jussie Smollett is crazy talented. Phenomenal singer and good actor. He is the type of person who DOES NOT need a stunt for his career. Bummed to see 😒 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 17, 2019

Well . . . well . . . well . . . All the LGBTQ people with their "toxic masculinity" just took an HISTORIC L.

If they do NOT arrest Jussie then it's fair to say gays are the white women of Black society.https://t.co/cP0vcSokU7 — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) February 17, 2019

Shame on Jussie Smollett for putting American hoax attackers out of business by hiring Nigerians to do it. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 17, 2019