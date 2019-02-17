Entertainment, Trending

Here’s what the world is saying about Empire’s Jossie Smollett paying to be attacked

The internet has been abuzz with reactions to reports that Jossie Smollett, may have been responsible for the homophobic attack on him last January.

According to new police report, the Empire star, was said to have paid two Nigerian brothers, to carry out the alleged attack on him.

The statement by the Chicago police further reveals that the Nigerian brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo were extras on Fox TV’s ‘Empire’ – With one of them, being g Smollett’s personal trainer.

Since the police revelation, reactions have continued to trail the report, that Smollett had really paid those men to carry out the January attack in him – Eventhough he had claimed that they were white men, who pushed him, poured a chemical substance on him then put a rope on his neck. An incident, he says has changed him forever.

See reactions below

You may also like

Revealed!!! How Buhari, APC have been working to sabotage elections

Davido issues his first public apology (READ)

See video that started the war between Wizkid FC anf Davido Fans

Hot!!! Wizkid and Davido fans clash over T’lolo’s video

Police says homophobic attack on Empire actor, Jossie Smollett was orchestrated by him

Marriage in trouble??? Gbenro Ajibade washes family dirty linen in public

You only became a proper human being when Osas married you – Nigerians ‘roast’ Gbenro for embarrassing wife publicly

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:17th February

I leave your case for God to judge – Olakunle Churchill celebrates his son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *