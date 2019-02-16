Here’s why postponement of 2015 election is different from this one – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has said that Nigerians shouldn’t compare the postponement of the 2015 general elections under ex President Goodluck Jonathan to President Muhammadu Buhari’s postponement.

Omokri who described the postponement of the February 16th, elections under Buhari as a #CoupAgainstNigeria said the 2015 and 2019 postponements are very different.

According to him, in the 2015 postponement, the National Council of state and was briefed by INEC and the National Security Council – and the two bodies mutually backed INEC on the postponement.

However, under Buhari he says the elections were postponed just 5 hours to commencement.

Speaking via Twitter on Saturday morning, he wrote:

Don’t compare 2015 postponement to Buhari’s #CoupAgainstNigeria. In 2015, National Council of State met and was briefed by INEC and National Security Council and JOINTLY backed INEC’s decision which came a WEEK to the elections. Buhari postponed 5 hours to the elections