Hot couple alert! Blac Chyna reportedly dating rapper Soulja Boy

There seem to be a new couple in town as reports have it that model Blac Chyna is now dating rapper Soulja Boy.

TMZ reports that both Chyna and Soulja  have been an item for about a week now and that the entire relationship started when both slid into each other’s DM on Instagram.

According to some close sources to the couple, they finally met at Sean Kingston’s L.A. penthouse last week, and things took off from there.

Soulja also took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself with Chyna at a Grammy party they attended as a couple.

More photos below;

