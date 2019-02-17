Entertainment, Trending, Uncategorized

Hot!!! Wizkid and Davido fans clash over T’lolo’s video

Popular Nigerian musician Davido is currently trending on Twitter, after he had a bant, with T.lolo, a popular Instagram user, who suggested he has sold his soul for money.

T.lolo in a video, uploaded to her Instagram story, was reacting to political endorsement, famous Nigerians give to certain political parties and politicians. According to her, some of these entertainers actually give these endorsements, not because they really align with the values of the politicians or their parties but because they have sold their soul for money.

She also used Davido and Wizkid as an example. She notes that she understands that Davido is from a family of politicians, therefore understands his involvement but she’s more on Wizid’s side, who only asked people to vote their conscience as both parties, APC and PDP are the same, without endorsing anyone.

It is no longer news that Davido, is a strong supporter of the PDP – Therefore, he felt slighted that T.lolo will suggest that he has sold his soul, and as such, he fired right back at her.

This attracted fans of Davido and Wizkid into serious bants on Twitter, as they called out Davido for calling T.lolo ugly. And they also dragged Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend into the mess. See below.

Those that blasted Davido and Chioma

Those that blasted just Davido

 

Those blasting the people blasting Davido and Chioma

