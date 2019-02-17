Hot!!! Wizkid and Davido fans clash over T’lolo’s video

Popular Nigerian musician Davido is currently trending on Twitter, after he had a bant, with T.lolo, a popular Instagram user, who suggested he has sold his soul for money.

T.lolo in a video, uploaded to her Instagram story, was reacting to political endorsement, famous Nigerians give to certain political parties and politicians. According to her, some of these entertainers actually give these endorsements, not because they really align with the values of the politicians or their parties but because they have sold their soul for money.

She also used Davido and Wizkid as an example. She notes that she understands that Davido is from a family of politicians, therefore understands his involvement but she’s more on Wizid’s side, who only asked people to vote their conscience as both parties, APC and PDP are the same, without endorsing anyone.

It is no longer news that Davido, is a strong supporter of the PDP – Therefore, he felt slighted that T.lolo will suggest that he has sold his soul, and as such, he fired right back at her.

This attracted fans of Davido and Wizkid into serious bants on Twitter, as they called out Davido for calling T.lolo ugly. And they also dragged Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend into the mess. See below.

Those that blasted Davido and Chioma

That Girl Davido insulted, She's pretty and Intelligent, things Davido's Chioma lack. I don't blame Davido, he once said Sophia Momodu is an illiterate and a School dropout yet he impregnated her, Chioma too is a School dropout, nigga loves ugly and Illiterate babes only 🤣🤣🤣 — Gift Imade (@GiftImade1) February 17, 2019

Those that blasted just Davido

Small ish he will say broke ass person,ugly person..sombori wey no sabi say na amphibian family he come from go dey abuse person…Davido dey abuse girl wey beat that chioma in everything — Dola (@Dola_tobi) February 17, 2019

Those blasting the people blasting Davido and Chioma

Seeing Woman dragging Chioma into this argument is the most disgusting thing I've seen as regards this Davido and T.lolo chic. Peasant behavior. — Mazi Nwosu (@_Nwosu_) February 17, 2019

Y’all should come for Davido for being extra and rude, it’ll be best to leave Chioma out of it. Davido could literally have a more beautiful girl but he made his choice for reasons best known to him. Let’s leave it like that. For me, Chioma is still beautiful any day, any time. — Aba Boy🇳🇬 (@Frank_LeanXV) February 17, 2019

When Davido trolls someone unnecessarily attack him. Stop bringing Chioma into the equation.

Stop insulting Chioma because her boyfriend insulted someone, it's annoying.

U are not better than Davido bringing in Chioma into every of his online brouhaha. — 🇨🇦 Baba 4d Girls (@LyaOlawale) February 17, 2019

The same u that praised Davido & called his relationship with Chioma goals, is this same u that is saying Chioma isn't as beautiful as the girl he body shamed , wowment 😂😂 Sister bring you ear closer, want to tell u something

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pNZH8QzQfL — 🇨🇦 Baba 4d Girls (@LyaOlawale) February 17, 2019