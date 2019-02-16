” How Disrespective” – Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Fumes At How INEC Postponed The Elections

The decision of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the 2019 general elections have been met with outcry by Nigerians. Nigerian Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is definitely not happy about the decision.

The beautiful actress who has been on holidays in Los Angeles only returned back to the country two days to ago in order to participate in the postponed poll.

The 41 year old actress shared while taking to her Twitter handle today February 16th, how disgusted she is at the manners in which the elections were postponed.

She said:

But come to think of it…did @inecnigeria and the government apologize to us?!!! Don’t we deserve an apology? You just disrupted our lives MAJORLY with an announcement and no apology? This is so disrespectful! Nigerians deserve better! #NigeriaDecides2019 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) February 16, 2019