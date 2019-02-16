Hypocricy??? Even Buhari’s aide cries over postponement of election

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has lambasted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for posting the 2019 presidential election.

INEC to the disappointment and shock of Nigerians all over, announced only a few hours to the commencement of the February 16th presidential election, that it has posted the polls to next Saturday, 23rd February.

The annoyance of the postponement could be easily understood because all the while has reiterated its full preparedness for the polls – even when some of its centres in some states were engulfed in fire – Only to pull this on Nigerians at the last minute, unbothered about the impact.

However, Bashir Ahmad in his reaction, noted that Nigerians traveled from within and outside Nigeria to cast their votes, only for INCE to post at last minute.

Terrible!, he said.