I am battling clinical depression – Mocheddah

Former rapper Mocheedah has just revealeed she has been battling depression for 7 years.

The fashion designer opened up about her battle with clinical depression writing;

She says:

My name is @mocheddah

I was diagnosed with clinical depression over 7 years ago .

I have come a long way with the help of my faith , therapy and medication.

I have developed a deep passion for spreading awareness on all things mental health …

This is a fun , open , no secret page , no judgements platform.

we also have in house therapists that can help answer questions.

we are a group of BRAVE magical individuals.

Welcome to “Just Be Brave NG”

She continued saying;