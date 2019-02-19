Entertainment

I am battling clinical depression – Mocheddah

Former rapper Mocheedah has just revealeed she has been battling depression for 7 years.

The fashion designer opened up about her battle with clinical depression writing;

She says:

My name is @mocheddah
I was diagnosed with clinical depression over 7 years ago .
I have come a long way with the help of my faith , therapy and medication.
I have developed a deep passion for spreading awareness on all things mental health …
This is a fun , open , no secret page , no judgements platform.
we also have in house therapists that can help answer questions.
we are a group of BRAVE magical individuals.
Welcome to “Just Be Brave NG”

She continued saying;

@justbebraveng is my new baby .
It’s my mental health freedom page .
I found so much freedom when I came clean about my clinical depression,
I want so many other people to feel that freedom as well.. To live without fear.
To own our wounds
To forgive ourselves.
Am I scared ? A little
Am I nervous ? yes
Am I excited? Absofreakinlutely

