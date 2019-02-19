Entertainment

I am not begging you to like me – Bobrisky reveals he was recently hosted by a billionaire in PH city

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is not begging anyone to like him and he has made this known countless times.

Taking to his IG page, Bob revealed he was recently hosted by a “billionaire” in Port Harcourt and shared a video of him dancing on stage.

He captioned the video;

Haters can only hate but they can’t do anything ??. It was a billionaire that hosted me in ph city with four mopols with solid gun. And if you come here to drop your hate comment as usual I’m gonna block you. If you are not mad y must you even follow who you don’t like ? I’m not begging any idiots to like me. I’m a millionaire living large so keep your likeness ?

