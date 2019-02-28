I am not married – Empress Njamah reveals

A couple of days ago, news surfaced that actress Empress Njamah had tied the knot.
This news surfaced after the actress shared photos of herself in a traditional wedding regalia with actor Daniel Lllhyod with the caption;
1+1=ONE
TOGETHER FOREVER
@daniellloyd101
#traditionalmarriage
#richculture #happycouple
This got many to believe the actress had finally tied the knot but, as it appears now, the photos were taken on a movie set.
Empress has taken to her IG page to reveal she isn’t married.
She shared a video with the caption;
It's finally a Wrap on the set of "Wedding Saga" Stars @daniellloyd101 @empressnjamah @uzee_usman @happyjuli2 @okpokomaureen @tamaraeteimo @esthykem @tonyezimadu @anitapriceless @bestman_g Produced by @kamderatv Directed by @amachrisentertainment