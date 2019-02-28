I am not married – Empress Njamah reveals

A couple of days ago, news surfaced that actress Empress Njamah had tied the knot.

This news surfaced after the actress shared photos of herself in a traditional wedding regalia with actor Daniel Lllhyod with the caption;

1+1=ONE

TOGETHER FOREVER

@daniellloyd101

#traditionalmarriage

#richculture #happycouple

This got many to believe the actress had finally tied the knot but, as it appears now, the photos were taken on a movie set.

Empress has taken to her IG page to reveal she isn’t married.

She shared a video with the caption;

