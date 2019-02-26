‘I am seriously tired of this country’ – Actress Daniella Okeke Cries Out

Just like many Nigerians, actress Daniella Okeke seems to be tired of the nation.

The Nollywood actress has revealed how she is feeling about the state of the country following the recent presidential elections held last Saturday. According to her, she is tired of the country.

Her reaction came after INEC read the presidential election results in some states.

The curvy Okeke, who had first shared her voting experience as peaceful writing;

I HAD A PEACEFUL VOTING EXPERIENCE TODAY O. NO WAHALA, I EVEN STAYED TO DEFEND AND COUNT MY VOTE AND PDP WON 244 VOTE TO APC 133… HOW WAS URS?,’ took to social media a few hours later writing NOBODY SHOULD TELL ME TO CALM DOWN. 😡😡 AM VEXING I WANT TO RUN AWAY FROM 9JA.. GHANA DO U PEOPLE WANT ME?

The actress then added: