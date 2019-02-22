Entertainment, Trending, Uncategorized

”I Am Smiling, How Can A Cat Be Richer Than Me” – Rude Boy

Following the now trending news that Late German Fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld, willed the sum of 200 million dollars to his dog, Rude boy of the now defunct P Square musical group has reacted.

According to BBC News, “It has emerged that the iconic Chanel designer who died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, left some of his $200m (£153m) fortune to his cat.

Paul Okoye while taking to his Instagram page shared that he is not smiling at the moment simply because there is an ordinary ”busu” that is richer than him.

He said:

