‘I Am Your Bae’s Secret Crush’ – Teni Says As She Stun In A Rare Picture (Pictures)

Rave of the moment, Teniola Apata, who is simply known and addressed as ‘Temi the Entertainer’ has been able to stand the competitive nature of the entertainment industry despite being a green horn.

The talented singer who became a household name following his amazing single ‘for your case’ is also making a serious fashion statement as she keeps stepping out in impressive outfits. Teni, being a fashion conscious person took to her Instagram page earlier today to share  with her fans another beautiful picture of herself which she captioned ‘I am your bae’s secret crush’.

Pictures:

 

What she said:

View this post on Instagram

I'm Your bae's secret crush.

A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer) on

