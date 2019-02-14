Entertainment

I became who I am today without the help of a man – Irene Onwuka

Former peace ambassador Irene Onwuka, has made it known she achieved all she has today all by herself.

She added that she got no help from any man

Onwuka shared this on IG in celebration of her birthday adding that her success has proven a woman can be all she wants to be without the help of a man.

In her words;

“A BOSS is when you can dominate a world of both male n Female n be successful in it. What a man can do a woman can do better 🌹 iam A BOSS and I know it !!! I have toiled both day n night , under the Sun n rain to carve a niche for my self to be successful in my Field and when I look back And see how God crowned my Success I give him all the praise , I Built myself without no Man, just like the narrative goes she’s successful becos She has a man who helps her that’s a bold Lie I’m IRENE ONWUKA because I fought hard to stand in frontline of both men n women to defend myself, Work, My Job n my Believe.Happy birthday to me Again.”

Tags

Irene OnwukaLatest entertainemnt newsmodel

You may also like

Women who dance during pregnancy are foolish and senseless – Gifty Powers

I birthed my love child and named her Genevieve – Betty Irabor celebrates Genevieve Magazine’s 16th anniversary

Hot couple alert! Blac Chyna reportedly dating rapper Soulja Boy

justin bieber

Justin Bieber gets help to fight his depression

Power Suit! Beyonce oozes major glam in cleavage-baring skirt-suit

I wish death upon the people of Rivers state – Kemi Olunloyo

We do not want real relationship in this century – Toyin Aimakhu writes

‘Valentine’s Day is a set up’ – Bovi(Video)

I didn’t intentionally try to strangle the horse – Tobi Bakre explains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *